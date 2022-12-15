ADVERTISEMENT
Podcast | Tathastu Review: Zakir Khan is The Noam Chomsky of Comedy
These are my thoughts about not just the special, but Zakir Khan - the comedian, the artist, the man.
Zakir Khan released his much-anticipated stand-up special Tathastu on Prime Video on 1 December. I have been a fan of his comedy for a while now, but this one hits closer home. After three rewatches, these are my thoughts about not just the special, but Zakir Khan - the comedian, the artist, the man.
Topics: stand-up comedy Comedy Show Zakir Khan
