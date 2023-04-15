ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | 'Zaiqa' of Life in Poetry and the Power of Taste

They say that variety is the spice of life, but how often do we find variety to help us get rid of the monotony?

Fabeha Syed
Podcast
'Zaiqa' means taste. So, to find some respite in mundane day-to-day activities, and to add some 'taste' to an otherwise boring life, it is advised to be as innovative as one can be. Tune in and learn a tip or two from poets who tell us what 'zaiqa' stands for them. 

To listen to our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

To check out more episodes of 'Urdunamaclick here.

Topics:  Podcast   Urdu poetry   urdunama 

