Podcast | Meen Album Review: Yungsta and Sez's Journey Through Music

In this episode of Do I Like It, I talk about Yungsta’s album, 'Meen'. It was executive produced by Sez on the Beat and released on his label 'The MVMNT'. With a star-studded feature list of Calm, Frappe Ash, Ikka, Raga, and many more, Meen marks Yungsta's entry into mainstream desi hip-hop.

The album has a coherent soundscape and a consistent subject matter about an artist, a fish coming out of the proverbial water. Yungi takes us through his journey of introspection.

While not all tracks were created equally on this album, there wasn't anything that I particularly didn't like. Tune in to full episode to find out my full review.