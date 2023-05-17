ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Meen Album Review: Yungsta and Sez's Journey Through Music

Meen marks Yungsta's entry into mainstream desi hip-hop.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

In this episode of Do I Like It, I talk about Yungsta’s album, 'Meen'. It was executive produced by Sez on the Beat and released on his label 'The MVMNT'. With a star-studded feature list of Calm, Frappe Ash, Ikka, Raga, and many more, Meen marks Yungsta's entry into mainstream desi hip-hop.

The album has a coherent soundscape and a consistent subject matter about an artist, a fish coming out of the proverbial water. Yungi takes us through his journey of introspection.

While not all tracks were created equally on this album, there wasn't anything that I particularly didn't like. Tune in to full episode to find out my full review. 

Topics:  Podcast   Music Review   Hip Hop 

