Sir Mohammad Iqbal, widely recognized as Allama Iqbal, was a renowned poet and philosopher. 'World Urdu Day' is celebrated on his birth anniversary to honor Urdu heritage, culture, and its impact on South Asian art, history, and literature.

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores Iqbal’s poetry on ‘khudi’, the journey of self-realization.