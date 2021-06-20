‘Taraana’ of Love is the Soundtrack of Your Life

Our lives are like a sonata that plays from womb to tomb – a great musical piece that starts right at the beginning of a person’s life, continues as they grow up trying to make sense of the life, and finishes when the person dies.

The theme of music, therefore, has been a subject of fascination for poets. After all, they are ones who can turn anything into poetry, if it touches the chords of their hearts.

This World Music Day, Urdunama explores the theme of music in Urdu poetry. Tune in.