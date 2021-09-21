With Defections & Dissension, Why is Bengal BJP Seeming Directionless?

All is not looking well for the BJP in West Bengal.

Amid a spate of defections of BJP leaders to the Trinamool Congress, the party's state chief Dilip Ghosh was shifted to the post of the national vice-president, well before his term was due to end.

In his stead, Sukanta Majumdar, a relatively lesser-known first-time MP, has been appointed as the chief of BJP in Bengal, at a time when the party seems to be facing a very serious organisational crisis at the state level.

While there have been complaints about Ghosh's leadership, especially since the BJP faced a humiliating defeat in the state Assembly polls, the change of guard is also believed to have been spurred by a series of desertions from the party that has exposed a chink in its armour.