Will Rajasthan Govt Withstand Gehlot vs Pilot Crisis or Collapse?

It's a power tussle between the old and the new in Rajasthan, and the bone of contention is the seat of the chief minister.

After almost two years of a simmering internal rift in the Congress's Rajasthan unit between the current Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot over the post, the feud has come out in the open over the weekend.

Pilot, who has been camping in Delhi after an open revolt against Gehlot, skipped a legislative meeting on Monday that had mandated the presence of all members. He also claimed to have the support of 30 MLAs which if true could reduce the Gehlot-led government to the minority. On the other hand, as many as 100 MLAs arrived at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence on Monday to prove the government’s majority.

The two leaders had been at loggerheads since 2018, after Gehlot got a third shot at being the chief minister of the state even as Pilot hoped it would be his turn, but what aggravated the political differences between the two now? Will Rajasthan see a repetition of what happened in Madhya Pradesh with the Kamal Nath-led Congress government? Will the Gehlot government be able to withstand this crisis or will Sachin Pilot bring down it down?