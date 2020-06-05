India and China are holding Lieutenant General-level talks on Saturday, 6 June, in a bid to de-escalate the tensions between the countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.There have been a couple of fistfights, injured soldiers and an ongoing standoff between the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army at 14,000 feet at Galwan Valley in East Ladakh, over boundary differences.The build up at the border has been triggered by what defence experts say is Chinese 'transgression' over the disputed border between the countries, with the PLA pitching tents, bringing troops over in thousands, while on the Indian side, anti-Chinese sentiments have flared up again on social media with a call to go swadeshi and boycott Chinese goods.Relations between the two nations have seen its ups and downs since the Sino-Indian war of 1962 but not a single bullet has been fired across the border since 1975.Will the current tensions escalate or will diplomacy champion once again? Tune in to The Big Story for more!Need to Fix Indo-China Issue to Avoid LOC-Like Case: Ex-Army Chief We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.