Why The CUET Test for College Admissions is Garnering Mixed Reactions

It’s not class XII board exam results but a new Common University Entrance Exam or the CUET that will drive college admissions now.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said this test that is likely to be held in the first week of July, will be compulsory for anybody seeking admissions to undergraduate courses in all the 45 central universities from the academic year of 2022-23.

This is going to be a computer-based multiple-choice test that will be held in two shifts and can be taken in 13 languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, and English.

But who all are eligible to take the test and what will the CUET test students on? We’ll try to answer all the FAQs around this upcoming test.