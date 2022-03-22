Why The CUET Test for College Admissions is Garnering Mixed Reactions
Will the CUET be beneficial for students or will it dilute the importance of school exams?
It’s not class XII board exam results but a new Common University Entrance Exam or the CUET that will drive college admissions now.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) said this test that is likely to be held in the first week of July, will be compulsory for anybody seeking admissions to undergraduate courses in all the 45 central universities from the academic year of 2022-23.
This is going to be a computer-based multiple-choice test that will be held in two shifts and can be taken in 13 languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, and English.
But who all are eligible to take the test and what will the CUET test students on? We’ll try to answer all the FAQs around this upcoming test.
However, there are also some larger questions that arise with this decision. For instance, will this be beneficial for students’ education? Or will the CUET end up diluting the importance of school education and school exams? Is it important that school marks still carry some weightage? Does it level out the opportunities for students as intended?
In this episode we ask teachers and educators to tell us what they have to say on this new method of admission and whether or not the CUET will reduce the burden on students.
Our guests are Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Chairperson & Executive Director of Education, Innovations and Training- DLF Foundation Schools and Scholarship Programmes; Abha Dev Habib, Professor of Physics at DU's Miranda House and a Member of Executive Council of Delhi University; and Neeti Bhalla, Executive Principal, GEMS Modern Academy, Gurugram.
Tune in!
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.