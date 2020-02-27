Why is Justice Muralidhar’s Transfer Raising Eyebrows?

A Delhi High Court judge's transfer has triggered a political row. The judge concerned is Justice S Muralidhar, who recently criticised the Centre and the Delhi Police over the violence that has gripped several parts of northeast Delhi.

His transfer notification came at 11 pm on Wednesday, 26 February, leading many to question if his transfer had anything to do with his criticism of the Delhi Police and the Centre.

However, the Supreme Court's collegium had recommended Justice Muralidhar's transfer on 12 February, about two weeks before violence erupted in parts of northeast Delhi. But it’s the timing of the notification that has raised eyebrows. So, what is the controversy surrounding the notification? Why has it caused a such a big row? Tune in to The Big Story to find out.