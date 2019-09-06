What It Felt Like to Be Queer The Day Section 377 Was Read Down
Four members of Delhi’s Queer community share their stories from the day Section 377 was partly scrapped. Tune in!
(This story was first published on 6 September 2019. It has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the anniversary of the reading down of Section 377 of the IPC.)
“I could feel, in my bones, that in that very moment, we have somehow managed to turn one page, where we can at least talk about stuff.”
What did members of the LGBTQ community feel when Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code was struck down on 6 September 2018? In this episode of Where Were You When, four members of Delhi’s queer community share their stories. Tune in!
A law that criminalised homosexual acts between consenting adults, Section 377 was introduced in British India. Its discriminating parts were finally scrapped by the Supreme Court in 2018. It’s been a year since that historic judgment was passed!
