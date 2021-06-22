What’s Behind Growing Dissent Against CM Amarinder in Punjab Cong?

With some Congress MLAs and ministers also siding with the Sidhu camp against Amarinder Singh, the Congress high command has been forced to step in to end the feud.

Ahead of the 2022 state assembly elections in Punjab, does the factionalism and dissent within the party effectively put Capt Amarinder and the Congress party in a vulnerable position? What is leading to this growing dissatisfaction against the Chief Minister from within the party and what is Sidhu's role in it? Tune in!