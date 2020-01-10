‘Internet Our Basic Right’: Why SC Verdict on Kashmir is Important

Are the indefinite restrictions that have been put in place in Kashmir by the Centre for the past five months legal? A Supreme Court verdict finally has given some clarity on what the government can and cannot do in Kashmir.

It’s been more than 150 days of no internet and repetitive orders of Section 144 in several areas since the abrogation of article 370. But on 10 January, Friday, an SC bench headed by Justice Ramanna directed the J&K administration to review the internet suspension and all Section 144 orders within a week’s time.

The verdict hasn’t really struck down the restrictions in Kashmir in any way but it’s still important because it lays down the laws on which the legality of this kind of restriction can be assessed.

In this podcast we give you some key highlights from the verdict and what it means going forward for Kashmir and Kashmiris. Tune in!