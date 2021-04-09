What Lessons Are There to be Learned From Param Bir-Vaze Case?
For today’s episode, we spoke to former Mumbai Police chief Julio Riberio on the Ambani bomb scare saga and more.
In what may be called as a major setback for the Maharashtra government and its former home minster Anil Deshmukh, the Supreme Court on 8 April dismissed the state government's pleas challenging the Bombay High Court order directing a CBI probe against him.
The probe was ordered by the high court into allegations of corruption, extortion and political overreach levelled against Deshmukh by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
However, in another twist in the Ambani Bomb scare case, just days after Deshmukh’s resignation, a letter written by arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Waze also made similar allegations against him.
In the letter, Waze not only accused Deshmukh of pressuring him to extort money from variuos sources, he also accused Transport Minister Anil Parab and an alleged close aide of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar of malpractices.
The CBI is now conducting a preliminary investigation into the allegations against Deshmukh. However, there still are a lot of questions, the answers to which are still in the grey.
Today’s guest is former Mumbai police commissioner Julio Riberio and in his interview with The Quint, he raised some very important questions for Param Bir Singh, the CBI and the Maharashtra government, which will also be the focus of the episode.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.