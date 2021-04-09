What Lessons Are There to be Learned From Param Bir-Vaze Case?

However, in another twist in the Ambani Bomb scare case, just days after Deshmukh’s resignation, a letter written by arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Waze also made similar allegations against him.

In the letter, Waze not only accused Deshmukh of pressuring him to extort money from variuos sources, he also accused Transport Minister Anil Parab and an alleged close aide of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar of malpractices.