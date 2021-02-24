What Led To Aam Aadmi Party’s Surat Win in Gujarat Civic Polls?

The Bhartiya Janta Party on Tuesday, 23 February put up its best performance in two decades by sweeping all six municipal corporations in the Gujarat Urban local body elections. The ruling party won comfortable majorities in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Bhavnagar corporations.

And the numbers speak for themselves. BJP improved its 2015 tally of 389 seats out of total of 572, to as many as 483 out of 576 this time. However, on the other end, the Congress party took a nosedive this election, from 174 seats in 2015 to 55 in 2021.

While the BJP did cement its domination in urban Gujarat, what also gave a jolt to both the BJP and Congress was the performance by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who won 27 seats in Surat,