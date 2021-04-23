What Kind of Legacy Is CJI Bobde Leaving Behind?

The 47th Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde demitted office on 23 April. Under his tenure, India witnessed some critical moments, such as the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the migrant crisis, the ongoing farmers' protest, and now an even more infectious second wave, where there seems to be a severe shortage of crucial medical supplies.

But how did the Supreme Court fare in this moment of extreme crisis under his leadership? What kind of a legacy is CJI Bobde leaving behind? One marked with controversies and criticism for sure, if not for consequential judgments.

He was recently quoted saying, “Let justice be done though heavens may fall”, but could he dispense justice in the way it was expected of the CJI and the Supreme Court? As he sets off to retire, let's take a look at the highlights of CJI Bobde's tenure. Tune in!