What Does a Unified MCD Mean for Delhi Citizens & Does it Help BJP Politically?

The deference of the Delhi civic polls has left the AAP-led Delhi government at loggerheads with the BJP-led Centre.

At the heart of the delay is The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that seeks to merge the North, East and South Delhi municipal corporations.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai who said it would make the MCD “a single, integrated and well-equipped entity”, however, the Delhi government along with several opposition parties have been vehemently opposed to calling it an unconstitutional move.