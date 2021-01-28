What’s Next for the Farmers Protest After Violence in Delhi?

Just a day after mayhem broke out in Delhi as protesters and the Delhi Police clashed with each other during the Farmers' Tractor Rally on Republic Day, on 27 January Two farmers unions — the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan withdrew their participation from the farmers protests.

Amidst a tense atmosphere at the Delhi border areas where farmers have been camping for two months, Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) said he was deeply pained by the violent sights.

As the Delhi Police registered 25 FIRs, some other interesting details have come up over the role of actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana who have been accused of provoking the Red Fort violence.

But what is the situation at the Delhi borders and what do farmers have to say about the clashes? Tune in to The Big Story!