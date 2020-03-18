What is Controversial About Ex CJI Gogoi’s Rajya Sabha Nomination?

“Reputation is the only thing a judge has,” that's what former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had said in 2018. It's this very reputation which is being questioned now, as Gogoi recently accepted a Rajya Sabha nomination only four months after his retirement.

Gogoi said he will speak to the media about why he accepted this nomination after he takes his oath and we'll wait for his side of the story, But why are former judges, Supreme Court advocates, and political leaders questioning Gogoi on compromising the integrity of post of the Chief Justice of India?

How does accepting a Rajya Sabha nomination endanger the integrity of the house of law? What message does this post-retirement job send to the people? Tune in to The Big Story!