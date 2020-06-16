In the first loss of lives in perhaps 45 years at the disputed Indo-China border, the Indian Army lost a commanding officer and two soldiers in "a violent face-off" with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley, on the night of 15 June.The army's statement, on 16 June, said that there were casualties on both sides although the Chinese government hasn't declared official numbers yet.But all this comes barely days after Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said that both sides had begun disengaging in a phased manner along the LAC.Are tensions ratcheting up at the border in eastern Ladakh? What should the Indian side keep in mind at this fragile juncture ? Tune in to The Big Story!Chinese Army Kills 3 Indian Soldiers in Ladakh: What India Must Do We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.