What Does Sputnik V Approval Mean for India’s Vaccination Drive?
The approval comes after the Centre eased the path for pre-approved and tested vaccines from foreign countries.
As India battles another record spike in infections, with over 1.8 lakh news cases on Tuesday, 13 April, we finally also received some good news. After a long wait, on 12 April, Russia's Sputnik V became the third vaccine to be green-lit for emergency use in India.
The Sputnik V approval comes after the Centre finally eased the path for vaccines from pharmaceutical companies that are approved in the US, the UK and European countries, to seek approvals in India.
Sputnik V is also one of the only three clinically tested vaccines in the world (including Pfizer and Moderna) with an efficacy of 91.6 percent as per The Lancet’s findings.
Meanwhile, on the side of the world, another popular vaccine is now being temporarily paused. The vaccine in question is the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine after multiple cases of severe blood clots were reported on 13 April.
In today’s episode, we will go through the efficacy data on Sputnik V, its dosage, and its possible roll-out time in India, and also when we can see other vaccines like Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson in India.
To discuss all this, I sat with The Quint’s Health Editor Vaishali Sood. Listen in.
