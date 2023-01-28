ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | What Is 'Watan' For You - A Border, Piece of Land, or Emotion?

Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads Allama Iqbal and Bismil Azeemabadi who fondly write about what Watan stands for them.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Watan, meaning a country, also means home, a place of residence. In Urdu poetry, nazms like 'Bachhe ki dua', and 'Parinde ki Fariyad', beautifully capture 'Watan' as an emotion.

Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads Allama Iqbal and Bismil Azeemabadi who fondly write about what Watan stands for them.  

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

Read More
