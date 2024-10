'Wafa' or 'vafaa' is an Urdu word which translates to faithfulness, loyalty and fidelity. In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed delves into the depth of wafa, covering all aspects of it's meaning.

As Fabeha navigates life in a new city, she brings a fresh episode from the oven about being committed to something or someone. Listen till the end!