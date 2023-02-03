Podcast | Ved Review: A Great Watch But Disappointing Story
With great cinematography and music by some of the best in the industry, Ved is a visual treat.
Ved is Ritesh Deshmukh's directorial debut and Genelia Deshmukh's debut into Marathi cinema as an actress. So, the hype around this movie touted it as the "biggest Marathi film of the year".
With great cinematography and music by some of the best in the industry, Ved is a visual treat. So, what's not to like?
Tune into this review to find out.
Topics: Podcast Ritesh Deshmukh Genelia Deshmukh
