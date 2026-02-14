ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Love With 'Ikhlas': Beyond the Valentine Glow | Urdunama Podcast

Love fades. Ikhlas stays. This Valentine’s day, a reminder that sincerity is the truest form of love.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
In Valentine’s month, we are drawn to a picture-perfect version of love that is warm, dazzling, and effortless. Yet real love asks for more than beauty. It calls for ikhlaas meaning pure intention to be sincere and have honest devotion that persists even when the glow fades. True love thrives in patience, understanding, and care, beyond grand gestures and fleeting romance.

Topics:  Valentines Day   Love   poetry 

