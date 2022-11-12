Podcast: Do I Like Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai?
Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in lead roles.
Uunchai is the story of four friends, Amit (Amitabh Bachchan), Javed (Boman Irani), Bhupen (Danny Denzongpa), and Om (Anupam Kher). After Bhupen’s death, the other three decide to complete a trek to the peak of Mt Everest (a notoriously treacherous climb) in an aakhri iccha (last wish) gesture.
While the film is all about camaraderie and a fighting spirit aided by the presence of one’s closest allies, it also touches on the importance of solitude, showcasing that some battles are best fought alone.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
