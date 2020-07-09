US F-1 Visa Rules a Message That Foreign Students Are Dispensable?

Between the pandemic and the Trump administration's new policy for F-1 student visas, foreign students in the US are in a pickle.

The policy doesn’t not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall season. They are now left with these three choices: Transfer to alternative programs with in-person classes, return home or be deported and also potentially banned from entering the US in the future.

Among those million international students who are going to be impacted by this move are at least 2,00,000 Indian students who are currently pursuing higher education in the US.

Two days after the announcement was made, Harvard and MIT universities sued the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) terming it a “bad and illegal policy”.

But if the lawsuit fails and the policy stays in place, what adverse impact can it have on students and their education in the current situation? Tune in!