World Day Against Child Labour: What's a World Without Its 'Masoomiyat'?

'Masoomiyat' means innocence, and the word has often been associated with something pure and free of blemishes.

Sometimes, poets have described their lovers as 'masoom' to praise the beauty of their childlike innocence, while at other times, the word has been used to refer to a lost childhood.

On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, we chose the theme of innocence to remind ourselves that it's only by safeguarding innocence that we can dream of building a better tomorrow.

Tune in as host Fabeha Syed reads Saadat Hasan Manto's short story 'Qaasim' and other nazms in Urdu literature that dwells on the theme of 'masoomiyat.'