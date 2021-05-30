To Dwell in ‘Imkanaat’ and To Embrace Possibilities of Life

Catch poet and scholar, Maaz Bin Bilal, who explains Emily Dickinson’s poem, ‘I Dwell in Possibility’ in Urdu.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Host, Writer, and Audio Editor: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz

Mumkin means possible, and possibility means imkaan a remedy that brings relief to a grieving heart.

In this episode, we explore how poetry could bring not just joy but also relief to a troubled or grieving heart and a therapy for our mental well-being. So, we thought what better way to understand the theme of possibility than poetry.

In this episode of Urdunama, The Quint’s Fabeha Syed reads Allama Iqbal’s ghazal, ‘Sitaron se aage jahan aur bhi hain...’, Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s nazm, ‘Is waqt to yun lagta hai...’. She also catches up with poet and scholar, Maaz Bin Bilal, who reads Emily Dickinson's poem, 'I Dwell in Possibility' and explains it through his translation in Urdu.

Tune in.

