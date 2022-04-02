Tame Your 'Taish' – A Poetic Reminder To Those With a Soaring Temper

Oscars 2022 made history with its many firsts – three female hosts for the first time, an actor with hearing impairment bagged the Best Actor Oscar for the first time, first openly queer actor of colour won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Yet, it is the Smith-Rock 'slapgate' from the Oscars that overshadowed all of this.

It is often advised that one shouldn't take any extreme decisions out of anger. Surely, it's okay to be angry, sometimes perhaps even necessary, but how should one let it out?

In this week's episode of Urdunama, we'll look at how Urdu poets, Momin Khan Momin, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, Khwaja Saeeduddin Nawab and Gautam Rajrishi feel about 'Taish' (rage). Through their works we'll try to understand how it is that they advise we tame our rage.

Tune in!