The Poetry of Shajar: Trees, Shade, Roots and the Stories They Carry

World Environment Day may come around once a year, , but the questions it raises remain. As temperatures rise and green spaces shrink, the humble shajar feels less like a poetic image and more like a reminder of what sustains us.



On this week's Urdunama, we explore the Urdu word shajar, meaning tree. In poetry, a tree is never merely part of the landscape. It can offer shade to a weary traveller, bear the fruits of patience and perseverance, or remind us of the roots that anchor us to our origins.