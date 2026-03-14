In the vocabulary of Urdu poetry, sahra, meaning the desert, is far more than a barren landscape. It is a metaphor for the inner wilderness of the heart: solitude, longing, and the untamed intensity of love. In this episode, we wander through verses by Mirza Ghalib, Daagh Dehlvi, and Jaun Elia to explore how poets transform the desert into a space of vahshat, searching, and emotional vastness. Tune in.
What 'Sahra' Means in Urdu Poetry: Desert and the Lover’s Wilderness
Sahra in Urdu Poetry: The Desert Metaphor in Ghalib, Daagh & Jaun Elia
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