What 'Sahra' Means in Urdu Poetry: Desert and the Lover’s Wilderness

In the vocabulary of Urdu poetry, sahra, meaning the desert, is far more than a barren landscape. It is a metaphor for the inner wilderness of the heart: solitude, longing, and the untamed intensity of love. In this episode, we wander through verses by Mirza Ghalib, Daagh Dehlvi, and Jaun Elia to explore how poets transform the desert into a space of vahshat, searching, and emotional vastness. Tune in.