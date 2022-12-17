Podcast | If Travel Is Therapy, Then Embark On a 'Safar' That'll Heal You

It's that time of the year when everyone ushers in the new beginnings by taking year-end vacations with their families, or to meet them. But a journey holds meanings other than that of travelling and vacations. For the uninitiated, it also means reflections and going deeper into self understanding.

Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads poets like Javed Akhtar, Jigar Moradabadi, Nida Fazli, and Ahmad Faraz among others for their works on self discovery, learning, and wisdom.