Podcast | 'Ranjish hi Sahi' If That's What It Takes To Value 'Self-Love'
Tune in as we explore through the works of Ahmad Faraz, Sheikh Ibrahim Zauq, Akhtar Shirani, and others.
Ranjish meaning displeasure, or grief, is a powerful emotion. If used wisely, it can open wounds to healing, and strengthen us to the core enabling us to carry our love and grief.
Ranjish tirii har dam kii gavaaraa na karenge, Ab aur hii maashuuq se yaaraana karengeSheikh Beemar Ali Bakhsh
Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.
Topics: Urdu Urdu poetry urdunama
