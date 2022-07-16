ADVERTISEMENT
‘Naqaab’ in Poetry and How Love Lifts the Veil off the ‘Self’
In this episode of Urdunama podcast, Fabeha Syed explains how 'naqaab' has been the source of poets' ecstasies.
Naqaab, meaning a veil or parda, has often been both the source of poets' anxieties, and ecstasies. But why is that?
Because behind that veil is their lover who is so beautiful that the idea of witnessing the beauty is overwhelming and that is what compels them to write about the mystery that hides behind the naqaab.
In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed reads some of the ashaar by poets like Chakbast Brij Narayan, Shakeel Badayuni, and Jalil Manikpuri, among others. Tune in!
Edited By :Dhritiman Ganguly
