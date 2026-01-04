Dua as Faith, Action & Inheritance: Reading Ghalib, Munawwar Rana and Kaifi Azmi

For Ghalib, dua is too uncertain. He chooses action over waiting, offering his entire self instead of trusting outcomes.

For Munawwar Rana, dua is absolute assurance, a mother's prayer that walks beside him like protection, unquestioned and complete.

And for Kaifi Azmi, dua becomes the final gift that a father offers when strength, means, and time have run out, leaving only blessing and trust in the child’s choice.