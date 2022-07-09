ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at 'Bewafai' Through Poetry, How Infidelity and Betrayal Violates Self

Fabeha Syed dissects the idea of 'bewafai' and reads some of the ashaar written on the theme of infidelity.

Fabeha Syed
As understood by this famous quote by Lord Byron, "wives in their husbands' absences grow subtler, and daughters sometimes run off with the butler", any form of disloyalty, or bewafai comes from absence. Urdu poet Ahmad Faraz also once wrote that because the separation was intense, the poet had to resort to doing the act of disloyalty, probably for the first time.

Is qadar musalsal thin shiddatein judai ki

Aaj pehli baar us se maine bewafai ki

But the question is, why do people cheat? The answer is simple – because they have to.

Tune in as Fabeha Syed dissects the idea of bewafai and reads some of the ashaar written by poets like Mirza Ghalib, Kaifi Azmi, Bashir Badr, among others, on the theme of infidelity.

