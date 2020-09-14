Here Comes the ‘Aaftab’ of Some Glowing Ashaar
In this episode of Urdunama, we explore how the bright star has inspired Urdu poets.
Host, Writer and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Vocals: Dr Junaid Alam, Mumbai based screenwriter, and a former RJ.
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
'Aaftab' or the sun is the heart of the universe that keeps the solar system and its planets together. This huge glowing ball of gas is a star that symbolises spirit, life, strength, triumph, energy, and usually everything positive. In this episode of Urdunama, we explore how the bright star has been inspiring the poets.
So, tune in, and feel the radiance of some Urdu poetry that reminds you to face the 'aaftab' so that the shadows could fall behind you.
