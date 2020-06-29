Host, Writer and Sound Designer: Fabeha SyedEditor: Shelly WaliaMusic: Big Bang Fuzz‘kyā takalluf kareñ ye kahne meñjo bhī ḳhush hai ham us se jalte haiñ’In this sher, poet Jaun Eliya announces unapologetically that he feels jealous of those who are happier in their lives than he is.The word ‘takalluf’ means ‘formality’ or doing something with a bit of refrain, while its absence is called ‘be-takallufi’ or to say something without mincing any words. The above couplet is illustrative of how comfortable the be-takalluf poets like Jaun Eliya are with the word.In this episode of Urdunama, we explore how different levels of takalluf could mean different possibilities of connection among people. We also look at how hitting the awkward silence can be important before forging real bonds.Tune in. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.