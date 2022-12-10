ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Jaun Elia: Heartbreak, Despair, and Some of His Best Nazms

Syed Hussain Sibt-e-Anwar Naqvi, or Jaun Elia, as he was popularly known, was a poet of many shades.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Syed Hussain Sibt-e-Anwar Naqvi aka Jaun Elia was a poet of many shades. His poetry emanates from his scholarly intellect that resonates with readers who can find politics, philosophy, and a heart pining for unrequited love, all coming from the pen of one person. 

Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads some of his gems on heartbreak, loneliness, and despair.

Also Read

Podcast | Qala And Fractured Mother-Daughter Relationships in Films

Podcast | Qala And Fractured Mother-Daughter Relationships in Films
Also Read

Podcast | Some Warm Musings For This 'Sardi' Season | Urdunama

Podcast | Some Warm Musings For This 'Sardi' Season | Urdunama
Also Read

Podcast: Why India Needs an Election Commissioner Like TN Seshan? | Siyasat

Podcast: Why India Needs an Election Commissioner Like TN Seshan? | Siyasat
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  urdunama   Jaun Elia 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×