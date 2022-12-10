Podcast | Jaun Elia: Heartbreak, Despair, and Some of His Best Nazms
Syed Hussain Sibt-e-Anwar Naqvi, or Jaun Elia, as he was popularly known, was a poet of many shades.
Syed Hussain Sibt-e-Anwar Naqvi aka Jaun Elia was a poet of many shades. His poetry emanates from his scholarly intellect that resonates with readers who can find politics, philosophy, and a heart pining for unrequited love, all coming from the pen of one person.
Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads some of his gems on heartbreak, loneliness, and despair.
Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.
