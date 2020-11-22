How Being a ‘Beniyaz’ Means Not Being In Any Need

In this episode of Urdunama, we read you some mystic poetry by the great Classical poet Khwaja Mir Dard.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Host, Writer, and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz

In a world where everything is moving so fast, where the sense of impermanence has only become deeper, most of us feel an intense urge to be able to control everything around us - things, feelings, even people. This can be exhausting.

However, good things come to those who wait and keep calm.


In this episode of Urdunama, we read you some mystic poetry by the great Classical poet, Khwaja Mir Dard, and try to understand if being a 'beniyaz', or someone who is not too concerned, could bring us peace and make us calmer. We also learn - with a little help from Zauq, Ghalib, Firaq, and others - the two different contexts of 'beniyazi' in poetry.


Tune in.

Also Read
Urdunama: Why Do We Take ‘Arziyan’ to God When He’s Within Us? 
Urdunama: Why Do We Take ‘Arziyan’ to God When He’s Within Us? 
Also Read
Faiz & Iqbal Have a Message for the ‘Befikre’ or ‘Ghaafil’
Faiz & Iqbal Have a Message for the ‘Befikre’ or ‘Ghaafil’

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!