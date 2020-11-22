How Being a ‘Beniyaz’ Means Not Being In Any Need

In a world where everything is moving so fast, where the sense of impermanence has only become deeper, most of us feel an intense urge to be able to control everything around us - things, feelings, even people. This can be exhausting.

However, good things come to those who wait and keep calm.



In this episode of Urdunama, we read you some mystic poetry by the great Classical poet, Khwaja Mir Dard, and try to understand if being a 'beniyaz', or someone who is not too concerned, could bring us peace and make us calmer. We also learn - with a little help from Zauq, Ghalib, Firaq, and others - the two different contexts of 'beniyazi' in poetry.



Tune in.