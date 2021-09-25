ADVERTISEMENT
Look Deep Into 'Gulshan' To Understand Everything Better
Urdunama: Tune in, to find out the relevance of a 'happy place' and 'gulshan'.
Host, producer and audio editor: Fabeha Syed
'Gulshan', meaning a garden, has often been used by poets in reference to and as a symbol of their beloved. But 'gulshan' also stands for a happy place.
In this episode, we explore the many meanings and contexts of this word – gulshan. But before that, why don't you first think of your happy place?
Tune in, to find out the relevance of a 'happy place' and 'gulshan'.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT