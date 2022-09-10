ADVERTISEMENT
World Suicide Prevention Day: Celebrating the Beautiful Thing Called 'Zindagi'
Every single death by suicide is a public health concern. 10 September is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day.
Every single death by suicide is a public health concern. So, to create awareness,10 September is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day. In this episode, we explore the theme of 'zindagi', or life, through Urdu poetry.
Tune in!
(Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you.)
Topics: Suicide Prevention urdunama
