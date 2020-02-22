Urdunama | The Case of ‘Sahar’ & ‘Sehr’ In Urdu Poetry. Tune In !

In most languages, there are those confusing words that have similar pronunciation but are different in both meanings and spellings. So if you stumble upon some homonyms in Urdu which make you scratch your head, say no more.

We got you covered.

In this episode of Urdunama, The Quint’s Fabeha Syed explains the case of almost similar sounding words - ‘sahar’ which means ‘dawn’, and ‘sehr’ meaning ‘magic’.

Also featuring in this podcast is journalist and poet Noman Shauq, who not only shares with us some of the gems of Urdu poetry but also tells us for whom Faiz Ahmad Faiz wrote “ye sahir aankhein” in his poem Raqeeb Se.

Tune in.