‘Qurbaten’ – An Antidote to Loneliness When ‘Vasl’ Fails

The biggest tragedy for a poet is the absence of his lover in his life. That's why just the thought of a possibility of never-ending meetings with his beloved brings him a lot of relief. All he wishes, in his life, is to have nearness or qurbaten with his mehboob.

For example, this sher does not have the word qurbat, but the poet wishes to get closer to his mehboob; Shakeel Badayuni writes:

kaise kah duuñ ki mulāqāt nahīñ hotī hai

roz milte haiñ magar baat nahīñ hotī hai

The poet is complaining that he is not denying meeting his lover, it's just they don't exchange any greetings or speak to each other even though they meet daily.