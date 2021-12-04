ADVERTISEMENT

Lessons From a Hard Past : You Can Always Have a New 'Ibtida'

Urdunama: Tune in for the gems of Josh Malihabadi, Jigar Moradabadi, and others on the idea of hopeful beginnings. 

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Also Read

The Essence of ‘Waqt’: It Flies, Stops, Changes, Heals and Is Priceless

The Essence of ‘Waqt’: It Flies, Stops, Changes, Heals and Is Priceless

'Ibtida' means a beginning and 'inteha' means ending of something after having reached an extent. The beginning could be of a relationship, or of an activity. And, since every beginning is a start of an effort, 'ibtida' holds a special place in Urdu poetry that brings hope and comfort to our hearts.

In this episode, The Quint's Fabeha Syed explores how to find those ends in which a new 'ibtida' can blossom.

Tune in.

Also Read

Shayari on 'Pollution': How Poets See 'Aaloodgi' From the Prism of Poetry

Shayari on 'Pollution': How Poets See 'Aaloodgi' From the Prism of Poetry

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT