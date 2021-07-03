Raising the Voice and Standards - A Lesson in Poetry
Tune in for some anthems of resistance as we understand the true meaning of having 'awaaz'
In this episode, we explore the many meanings of having a 'voice', and using it for those who either don't have it or are often silenced by those in power.
And what better way to understand the theme of 'raising the voice' than reading the nazm, 'East India Comapny ke Farzandon se Khitab' (To the Sons of East India), by the poet of revolution, aka shayar-e-inquilaab, Josh Malihabadi.
Jab yahan aaye the tum saudaagari ke vaaste Nau-e-insani ke mustaqbil se kya vaaqif na the Hindiyo'n ke jism mein kya rooh-e-aazadi na thi? Sach batao kya vo insano'n ki aabadi na thi? Apne zulm-e-be-nihayat ka fasana yaad hai? Company ka phir vo daur-e-mujrimana yaad hai? LooTte phirte the jab tum kaarva'n-dar-kaarva'n Sar-baraahna phir rahi thi daulat-e-Hindosta'n Dast-kaaro'n ke angoothey kaTte phirte the tum Sard laasho'n se gaḌho'n ko paTte phirte the tum Sanat-e-Hindosta'n par maut thi chhai hu Maut bhi kaisi tumhare haat ki laai hui...
To make this podcast, we found it vital to read not only Malihabadi, but we also take reference from the poetry of stalwarts like Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Sahir Ludhianvi, Majrooh Sultanpuri, and Jaun Elia among others.
Tune in.
