Be Fully ‘Bedaar’, if You Want To Dream
Urdunama Podcast: In this episode, we understand what it means to be awake?
Host, Writer, and Audio Editor: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
The pandemic has taught us many lessons. One of them is to not be oblivious to the world that we are living in.
But, how aware and awake are we? To answer that, we have tried to explore the word 'bedaar' through Urdu poetry.
After all, to be 'Bedaar' is to be alive. Tune in!
