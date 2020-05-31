Vocals: Ushosee PalGuitar: Nabarun PalHost, Writer and Sound Designer: Fabeha SyedEditor: Shelly WaliaMusic: Big Bang FuzzIn this episode of Urdunama , we learn the relevance of the word 'shikva' or 'complain' which Urdu poets, like Jaun Eliya, believe is a great signifier of attachment and expectations.However, poets also warn that when the pain intensifies, and one goes through endless trials, the lamenting stops as well. And when it does, it takes the form of hopelessness.Which is why, we have curated a poetic remedy for a broken heart, prescribed by Urdu shayars who tell us that it’s okay to complain a little as long as we know where it leads us to. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.