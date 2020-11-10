Urdu Poetry & Lessons in Courage: Here Are Some Acts of ‘Hausla’

Jo toofano’n mein palte ja rahe hain

Wohi duniya badalte ja rahe hain

This couplet by Jigar Moradabadi is a reminder that it's in the turbulence and rough terrains that we find our truest strengths. Ameer Qazalbash also once wrote that it’s one’s commitment and perseverance that makes one successful. But, both these virtues need some ‘hausla’ or courage to fix anything that needs to be fixed – spirit, faith, or the self.

In this episode of Urdunama, we go back to poets like Faiz, Iqbal, Moradabadi, and others, for a lesson we need to refresh: Bold is beautiful.

Tune in.